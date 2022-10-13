SDX Web3 Goes Live With Its Institutional Custody Service for Crypto Assets – Fintech Schweiz Digital Finance News – FintechNewsCH

SDX Web3, the newly launched business unit from SIX Digital Exchange, is now live with its institutional custody service for crypto assets.

The SDX Web3 Custody service includes key storage, transfer execution and monitoring with banking-grade compliance standards, automated reporting and blockchain management.

The service will initially comprise only BTC and ETH, with other protocols and crypto tokens such as stablecoins, asset and DEFI tokens to be added based on client demand.

SDX Web3, which is part of financial infrastructure company SIX group, previously launched a non-custodial Ethereum staking service for institutional clients in September.

“We are excited to offer institutions a second market infrastructure grade service after launching non-custodial staking earlier this year. Having laid the foundation, we can now further build out our service offering in the coming months,”

said Stephan Kunz, Head of SDX Web3.