Sophie Wessex dons £865 necklace in Malawi with link to Lady Louise

The description on the website reads: “Another great addition to our diamond slice collection, designed in-house by our team.

“Slightly more subtle than the original diamond bracelet, this bracelet has been a massive hit amongst our loyal clients, perfect for layering or beautiful on its own.

“The sliced diamond is set in 14-carat diamond with a nine-carat gold chain, which is 20.5cm long but the length is adjustable and can be shortened.”

The mother of two also wore her Cassandra Goad necklace, a nine-carat yellow gold quote sayings necklace pendant engraved with the words “Love the life you live, live the life you love”, by Bob Marley.