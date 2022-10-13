Syrian soldiers killed in attack as fighting picks up

At least 18 Syrian soldiers were killed and dozens more wounded when an explosive device detonated on a military bus in the Damascus countryside on Thursday, one of the deadliest attacks on government forces in recent years.

The bus was hit by a “terrorist bombing using an explosive device that was planted” pre-emptively, Syria’s official state news agency SANA quoted a military source as saying. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The 11-year war in Syria has left hundreds of thousands of people dead, most at the hands of the regime. Government forces, backed by Russia, Iran and its affiliated militias, have regained control of much of the territory once lost to opposition fighters.

Since recapturing rural Damascus in 2018, Bashar al-Assad’s regime has sought to portray the capital as an oasis of calm amid the chaos — a narrative seized on by countries like Lebanon, Denmark and Sweden who are seeking to return Syrian refugees to the capital and its surroundings.

But attacks have been on the rise this year in regime-held areas across the country, particularly in Damascus’s rural suburbs. Syrian authorities have frequently blamed the Islamic State, which largely lost territorial control in 2019, but maintains a presence in the country.

According to local journalists and pro-government media outlets, Thursday’s blast took place in the al-Sabourah area, west of Damascus, on a highway leading to Beirut, the capital of neighbouring Lebanon.

Footage circulating on pro-government social media channels showed a white bus engulfed by large flames, and later, its charred remains. They also circulated photographs of several men identified as soldiers killed in the blast.

Thursday’s attack is one of the deadliest assaults on Syrian government forces in recent years. In October 2021, at least 14 people were killed after a device detonated on a military bus in Damascus city centre.

An anti-government group called Saraya Qasiyoun claimed responsibility for that attack and a string of others on Syrian military installations and forces in government-held areas.

“There’s a range of actors who are contributing to the deterioration of security in Damascus and its surrounding areas,” said Haid Haid, a consulting associate fellow at Chatham House.

He noted that there had been a string of attacks over the past year by groups, criminal gangs or individuals who are competing over resources.

“Some have been politically motivated and some have been linked to criminal activity. But the number of incidents — especially assassinations in rural Damascus — has spiked this year, which indicates that things are getting worse.

“We’ve seen this pattern before in different parts of the country, but now we’re seeing it close to the heart of the regime, where things are supposed to be safer.”