‘Terrified’ Roger Moore needed drugs and booze for classic Bond scene

The much-missed Roger Moore, who would have been 95 tomorrow, was absolutely petrified during one particular scene in The Spy Who Loved Me. It wasn’t that iconic opener where he hurtles down ski slopes and then hurls himself off a cliff and sails away under a Union Jack parachute. After all, much of that was done by stuntmen. Even though the star himself said (no doubt with an ironically arched eyebrow): “I did some of the stunts like jumping off a cliff with a parachute but I always had a double for the kissing scenes. I’m doubled in love scenes. I’m not good after the third take.” He later recalled how he would occasionally introduce himself as “Bond, Brooke Bond… like the tea” during filming.

Talking again about stunts, he added: “I do all of them actually… I do all my own lying.”

Naturally, this was just another example of the famous sense of humour that was as sharp as his suits. Although he played one of the greatest action film heroes in cinema history, Moore would have been the first to admit that he wasn’t perhaps a classic action film star.

Yet, he braved some truly terrifying sequences, including one that resulted in an on-set fatality, while being absolutely paralysed by another.