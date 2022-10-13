There’s A Lot To Love About This Greek Myth-Inspired Adventure Game Where You Influence Every Song

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical sounds fantastic. And I’m not saying that in the metaphorical sense of “Oh, this seems like it will be really cool.” No, as a musical adventure game with RPG elements, it literally sounds fantastic–the music for this game is incredible. After sitting down for two hour-long previews with narrative director David Gaider, managing director Liam Esler, and art director Benjamin Ee to discuss how this Greek mythology-inspired adventure game came to be, I’m blown away at what the team has already achieved and what they envision for the final product.
During our conversation, I took the chance to ask Gaider about the world-building that went into Stray Gods’ incredibly diverse modern-day Greek pantheon, and the team also walked me through Stray Gods’ opening 30 minutes, showed off behind-the-scenes visuals of concept art, and revealed several never-before-discussed songs from throughout the game, including a touching soliloquy from Asterius to Hecate.
Stray Gods is the debut title of developer Summerfall Studios. It sees you play as Grace (voiced by Laura Bailey), a college-dropout-turned-singer who finds herself becoming the latest and last Muse following the murder of Calliope. The surviving governing body of the Greek pantheon–known as the Chorus–condemns Grace for the crime, forcing her into a search to discover the identity of the true killer within a week’s time or face punishment in their place.
Choice is at the heart of Stray Gods’ gameplay, and the game kicks off with a big one: What type of person is Grace? You can choose for Grace to be more kickass, charming, or clever, and this decision informs what options you’ll have in certain conversations. “Kickass is aggressive and punk rock and powerful and in your face,” Esler told me. “Clever is thoughtful and strategic and knowledgeable. Charming is empathic and caring and trying to do the right thing.”
In the demo I saw, creating a kickass Grace provides you with plenty of opportunities to be confrontational and more direct during conversations; opportunities you wouldn’t have with a clever or charming Grace. For example, when Grace’s best friend, Freddie, expresses concern for how distant and depressed Grace has seemed since dropping out of college, Grace can just play things off or even be a little flirtatious in response. But a kickass Grace can also be direct in that situation and just tell Freddie how it is: Freddie is always supporting Grace, and Grace feels inadequate in how too one-sided their dynamic is.
Your choices in conversations can have small impacts, such as the direction of a conversation, or huge consequences, like which Greek gods become your allies. And as is the case in my favorite kinds of games, they can also influence who Grace ultimately gets to end up smooching by the game’s end, as Stray Gods hosts four romance options: Freddie, Pan (god of fertility), Persephone (queen of the underworld), and Apollo (god of prophecy).
And speaking of characters, Stray Gods builds on a concept most recently popularized by Hades, a game that reimagined the Greek pantheon as a collection of individuals who surprisingly aren’t actually all Greek and reinforced the notion that divine beauty could exist even in those who don’t fit the conventional idea of what’s attractive. Stray Gods goes a bit further than Hades does, however, portraying characters who are fat or have physical disabilities as attractive and desirable as well. It’s a very diverse pantheon of sexy gods.
This celebration of diversity feels most evident when Grace first meets the Chorus. She’s brought to them by Hermes, an androgynous teenage-looking Asian kid dressed to the nines in Hypebeast-inspired clothing. The Chorus themselves are composed of Athena, Apollo, Aphrodite, and Persephone (as well as Calliope, prior to her death), and while Athena and Apollo more closely resemble the traditional idea of Greek gods, Aphrodite and Persephone are noticeably darker-skinned. And aside from all of them being hot, none of them look even remotely biologically related.
This is because, within the world of Stray Gods, the Greek gods can be reborn over and over again. If a god dies near a living person, the essence of who they are, their eidolon, is passed into that person. That’s how Grace becomes the new Muse–Calliope’s eidolon enters her as Grace is holding her when she dies.
“When I came up with [the lore] originally, having the eidolon be passed on to anyone, that created an opportunity to write that, over time, after many, many times that [the eidolons] have been passed on over many deaths, and now we have perhaps a little bit more diversity than there was originally,” Gaider said.
In creating the cast, Summerfall Studios also opted to move away from most of the more popular names in Greek mythology. In the world of Stray Gods, many of the more well-known gods–like Zeus, as well as his brothers Poseidon and Hades–have completely perished or removed themselves from the pantheon entirely. This creates more room to focus on building stories around the other gods and creatures of myth. Beings like Athena, Persephone, Apollo, and Aphrodite have larger importance as the only remaining rulers of this pantheon, and those lesser than them have similarly been promoted to more important roles to fill any empty slots. This is a pantheon that has been around for many millennia, and the old guard is long gone.
Of the new interpretations, Persephone (voiced by Mary Elizabeth McGlynn) has one of the more intriguing storylines. “This is a version of Persephone who gets mad a lot because people think that her story ended when Hades took her to the underworld to be his wife,” Esler said. “But the reality is for her, that’s where her story began. She killed Hades and she took his throne and then the rest of the gods punished her for doing so and exiled her from her realm, so she’s a queen in exile. And she’s never quite forgiven them for that, even after many years, and carries around a hardness and a bitterness.”
I do think Summerfall Studios is a tad behind on the general strokes of this variation of Persephone, as thanks to games like Hades and webcomics like Lore Olympus, I don’t know of any Greek mythology fans who think Persephone’s story ends with her becoming Hades’ wife. Recent tales have already done a great job of breaking the mold of her myth and rewriting her lore so that her story does not end within the underworld, but rather truly begins there. However, Stray Gods’ Persephone is definitely one of the more corporate-like interpretations I’ve seen. She’s demanding and results-oriented, dressing like a businesswoman and treating those she deems beneath her (which, honestly, seems like almost everyone) more like employees who can be easily discarded.