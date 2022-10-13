These spoiler-free hints will help you find the Wordle 481 answer

There’s a popular theory that Wordle puzzles are getting harder now that The New York Times owns the rights. Indeed, this week has seen some extremely tricky puzzles doing the rounds, something which has caused one or two winning streaks to come to an end. Fortunately, Express Online is here to help, courtesy of some spoiler-free hints and clues to help fans arrive at the correct answer. If you need help with Wordle 481 for October 13, head to the bottom of the page for some handy hints. Good luck.

The aim of Wordle is to figure out a five letter word in just six guesses, which is a tough task, especially when you’re dealing with an obscure word.

To solve the puzzle, you’ll need to pay close attention to the colour of the tiles. If the tile turns grey, then the letter you’ve guessed doesn’t appear in the final word. If it turns yellow, then the letter appears in the word, just not in that position. A green tile means the letter is in the word and in the correct place.

An addictive game with a huge following, Wordle has spawned dozens of clones, including a Lord of the Rings themed version, a musical variant called Heardle, and a hardcore version called Quordle.

If you’re not great with words, then you might prefer something like daily maths-based puzzle Nerdle, where the aim is to figure out a mystery equation.

Anyway, if you’re here for Wordle 481 hints, check out the latest clues for the October 13 puzzle below…