Turning back to Kitterman

Virginia Perry is a big fan of genealogy and had been working at uncovering her family’s history since the 1940s. Her search led her to Hobbs Cemetery in northern Perry County’s Clark Township.
This used to be called Kittermans when it was first established. The majority of people buried in the lot are from the Kitterman line.
Her family in the cemetery had no stones. She had to put in the hard work to prove that it was, in fact, her relatives that were buried there. Somebody that knew where a man by the name of George Kitterman was buried dug up his stone and wrote the name across the stone. The family dug up the gravestones and found their relatives’ initials. The initials matched up with what Perry had found in the genealogical records.
Perry ordered new stones for several members of the family who were buried in that lot. The stones she ordered were from New Jersey and shipped out of Ohio to Marengo monument. Marengo set the stones in the gravesites.
Perry said that the cemetery had to have been established 1823. A man named Wilson Highfill bought the land and then died. He had four children. He had three girls and a son.
Christopher Kitterman, the husband of Elizabeth Highfill, bought the property in 1829 and sold the cemetery to Clark Township in 1873 for $2. Clark Township still owns it and didn’t know it.
Over the years, the only visible headstone was one that said the Hobbs name. People were unaware that was called the Kitterman cemetery and began to refer to it by the name on the stone. This name change happened around 1947 and is on Perry County maps today.
The Kitterman family is working on getting the almost 200 year old cemetery declared as a historical landmark so they can get the name changed back to it’s rightful title. Perry plans to have a metal sign made to replace the wooden Hobbs sign.
“The cemetery is one square acre. I’m sure there is more people buried here then you can even see,” stated Perry.
If the land is declared historical, then there will be surveyors. They will uproot old stones and clean them. They plan to prove that there are more Kittermans, including babies, in the lot. All of Christopher’s siblings and their families all lived on the property. There were 81 Kittermans that lived in Perry County. It was known as Kitterman’s Corner, which is the name of the highways 62 and 145 intersection west of the cemetery.
Perry was born in Indiana, but now resides in Illinois. She wasn’t even the family member who made the furthest drive. One of the members of the family came all the way from Fresno, Calif., on a three-day train ride. The second furthest relative came from Arkansas. There were about nine Kitterman who showed up to the reunion.
