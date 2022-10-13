What to watch on Thursday: ‘The Watcher’ airs on Netflix

Law & Order (NBC at 8) An author of a tell-all book is found dead, causing Cosgrove to get in touch with a former mentor; a search and seizure is deemed illegal, making Price’s job harder. Walker (CW at 8) Cassie and James try to find Walker while Liam also goes missing; Stella and August work on a lead of their own.

Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Sheldon chooses sides in an ethical dilemma; Mary attempts writing; Mandy needs to find a new place to live.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 9) A college kid comes in with a medical mystery, meaning all the attending surgeons and interns must work together; Jo and Bailey spend the day together.

CSI: Vegas (CBS at 10) After a group of teens discovers a dead woman in a Nevada ghost town the team must investigate this shocking death.

Little Demon (FXX at 10) Laura finds herself again at Darlene’s beach house; Chrissy enjoys her metaphysical Rumspringa.

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Netflix) Comedian Sue Perkins tackles middle age by exploring Latin American countries in shockingly legal ways.

The Watcher (Netflix) After moving into their dream home, a family is taunted with ominous letters and threats; based on a true story and starring Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts.

Fatal Fandom (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) A pop star must hire a handsome and brooding bodyguard after she is almost kidnapped by a crazed fan, but she soon learns of her new protector’s dangerous past.

Winter House (Bravo at 9) Season 2.

Dead End: Paranormal Park (Netflix) Season 2.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Quintessa Swindell.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Trevor Noah, Antoni Porowski, Andrea Campos, Ian Lara.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jeremy Strong, Ed Sheeran.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Omar Apollo.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jamie Lee Curtis, Jason Blum, Zach Zimmerman.