Who The Beatles Would Have Played in Their Ill-Fated ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movie, According to Peter Jackson

Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy is an iconic adaptation of J. R. R. Tolkien’s novels. However, the story was almost put to film before Jackson got his hands on it and would have starred The Beatles. While it never got approved, Jackson knows who The Beatles would have played if their Lord of the Rings movie became a reality.

The Beatles wanted to make a ‘Lord of the Rings’ movie

The Beatles | Barham/Tony Eyles/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Jackson recently produced The Beatles: Get Back on Disney+, a three-part, almost eight-hour documentary series featuring never-before-seen footage of The Beatles. In an interview with BBC, the New Zealand director said he had the opportunity to ask Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr about the Lord of the Rings project.

“What I understand is that Denis O’Dell, who was their Apple film producer, who produced The Magic Christian, had the idea of doing Lord of The Rings. When they (The Beatles) went to Rishikesh and stayed in India, it was about three months with the Maharishi at the beginning of 1968, he sent the books to The Beatles. I expect because there are three, he sent one book to each of the Beatles. I don’t think Ringo got one, but John, Paul, and George each got one Lord of The Rings book to read in India. And they got excited about it.”

However, Jackson says Tolkien stopped the project from being developed.

“Ultimately, they couldn’t get the rights from Tolkien because he didn’t like the idea of a pop group doing his story. So it got nixed by him. They tried to do it. There’s no doubt about it. For a moment in time, they were seriously contemplating doing that at the beginning of 1968.”

Which characters would The Beatles have played?