10 Halloween Movies For Kids That Were Unexpectedly Terrifying

Everyone knows the horrors of Michael, Jason and Freddy, but no one would suspect films like Disney Channel Original Movies or ones that star talking animals would be so terrifying.





RELATED: Must-Watch Disney Channel Halloween Episodes That Will Spook You

Some Halloweentime kids’ movies are so unexpectedly scary, they even spook the adults in the room. From some creepy child ghosts to a boogeyman under the bed to some beloved characters getting hanged, children’s movies aren’t always so innocent.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY

‘Hocus Pocus’ (1993)

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

Hocus Pocus may be a millennial classic that now resides along with its sequel on Disney+, but despite starring a slew of youngsters, it certainly wasn’t made for their eyes and ears.

Not only does the film center around the Sanderson Sisters’ desire to devour children (successfully killing Emily Binx at the start), but the movie also starts out with the witches being hanged during the Salem Witch Trials, showing them with the nooses around their necks, then their dangling feet after the brutal punishment.

‘Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets’ (2002)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets was the second of eight films in the franchise following the underdog wizard Harry Potter on his journey to discovering his magic at Hogwarts while fighting off anyone that stood in his way.

In this film, the things standing in his way were arguably some of the creepiest creatures in the entire series. Not only did the story follow a ghost girl named Moaning Myrtle, who died at Hogwarts and haunted it from then on, but the movie starts out with a fight scene between Harry, Ron, and a herd of gigantic, killer tarantulas.

‘Don’t Look Under The Bed’ (1999)

Don’t Look Under The Bed was a 1999 Disney Channel Original Movie starring a creepy, paranormal, Pennywise-like teenager, and even its trailer’s terrifying previews scared the Mom jeans off millennials everywhere.

In this movie’s case, it’s not the spooky story of a teenage girl who discovers the boogeyman is real that’s scary, but the horrifying look of its antagonist’s yellow snake eyes and Pennywise-esque fangs that makes this film a chilling choice for movie night.

‘Scooby-Doo’ (2002)

In 2002, a live-action remake of Scooby Doo was born, starring notable names like Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, Linda Cardellini, and a CGI Scooby Doo. But this movie masked as a children’s film had plenty of moments that made the audience shake and shiver.

RELATED: Shaggy and Scooby Dress Up as Each Other in New ‘Trick or Treat, Scooby Doo!’ Clip

Unlike the cartoons, the movie is full of terrifying monsters, including Old Man Smithers disguised as Luna Ghost, who looks like the love child of Pennywise and Ghostface from some low-budget slasher film.

‘Goosebumps’ (2015)

Image via Fox Kids

Whether it was in book, TV show, or film form, R.L. Stine‘s Goosebumps horror series has always been downright scary for children. This author’s work consists of dozens of spooky tales, but it’s his characters that unnerve even adults.

But the unforgettable lawn gnomes, Pumpkinhead duo Shane and Shana and the chilling scarecrows don’t hold a flickering candle to the most memorable Goosebumps character of them all: the creepy ventriloquist doll named Slappy.

‘Casper’ (1995)

Casper may be the world’s signature friendly ghost, but that doesn’t mean his story isn’t an eerie one for the titular character in 1995’s live-action comedy Casper.

It may appear as a love story between a mortal and a ghost, but the true story behind Casper’s supernatural being is that he was a young boy who died of pneumonia after playing out in the cold, whose spirit happily haunts the mansion he grew up in.

‘Coco’ (2017)

Pixar’s Coco showcases Día de los Muertos traditions when aspiring musician Miguel finds himself lost in the Land of the Dead on a harrowing journey to meet his deceased musical idol.

RELATED: Spooky Scary Skeletons In TV & Film That Will Have You Jumping Out of Your Body

While this film isn’t the first time a Pixar movie has touched on death, it may be the first time the animation studio through full-on murder into a story. When Miguel befriends Hector, his idol Ernesto de la Cruz’s former musical partner, he learns of Ernesto’s deep dark secret revolving around poisoning Hector in order to steal his songs and his fame.

‘Monster House’ (2006)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Monster House starred the voices of several notable actors and told the tale of a neighborhood’s haunted house that secretly comes to life and eats anyone who crosses its path, ready to feast on every trick-or-treater come Halloween night.

While this early 2000’s animation isn’t realistic, there’s certainly something frightening about the thought of walking by your neighborhood’s old, abandoned house and hoping its front porch doesn’t transform into a hungry mouth ready to attack.

‘Halloweentown’ (1998)

Everyone’s favorite spooky-time DCOM Halloweentown is an uplifting story of a young witch who discovers her powers while visiting her magical grandmother in her hometown full of ghouls and goblins.

Despite the film’s sugarcoated scenes and happily ever after, some scenes are considerably spine-tingling, including the moment the Piper kids find their friend Benny, his usual grin replaced with an evil grimace after being put under Kalabar’s spell.

‘The Halloween Tree’ (1993)

The Halloween Tree aired on Cartoon Network in 1993 as the film adaption of the novel Ray Bradbury. And while this was said to be a children’s film based on a young adult novel airing on a kids’ cartoon channel, it told a very dark story.

When a group of friends arrives at their friend Pipkin’s house to go trick-or-treating on Halloween night, they find their friend being wheeled onto an ambulance and in need of an appendectomy. When the friends spend the night without him, they suddenly discover Pipkin’s ghost running around the woods and learn his soul is being held hostage by a grim reaper.

NEXT: Best Halloween Movies That Are Spooky, Not Scary