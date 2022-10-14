Andy Murray exits Gijon Open at quarter-final stage

Andy Murray’s hopes of a first tour title of 2022 are over after he crashed out of the Gijon Open at the hands of Sebastian Korda. Wins over sixth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Pedro Cachin had seen Murray into the last eight in Northern Spain, but despite him battling back from a set down to level matters, it was the American who dominated the decider to prevail 6-4 1-6 6-1.

The two players were forced to endure a lengthy wait to step on court as they followed the Arthur Rinderknech v Pablo Carreno marathon, which Rinderknech won 18-16 in a final set tie-break. And just two games in, Murray and Korda hinted at a long night of their own as Korda wasted a string of break points before finally converting a chance to lead 2-1.

The world No 49, who comes from a famous sporting family, then notched the double break and at 5-2, seemed to be cruising towards the opening set. The Scot rallied though, grabbing one break back before saving a set point to take matters back to 5-4 and make his rival serve things out.

He duly did so though, only for Murray to then up the ante early in the second. After winning his opening service game to love, he wasted one chance at break point before an error from Korda yielded his second, and this time the world No 1 took full advantage.

