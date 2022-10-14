Categories
Life Style

Ben Simmons on Joel Embiid Relationship: ‘We Never Really Spoke’


After a tumultuous end to his 76ers career, Ben Simmons is preparing for a comeback season with the Nets.

Simmons was part of the James Harden trade package that sent a disgruntled Harden out of Brooklyn to Philadelphia and a disgruntled Simmons from the Sixers to the Nets.

In an interview with ESPN, Simmons discussed his lack of a relationship with Sixers star big man Joel Embiid. When asked about his relationship with Embiid and whether or not the two had spoken since the trade that sent Simmons to Brooklyn, the new Nets star was blunt in his assessment of the relationship.

“I don’t talk to Jo. We never really spoke,” Simmons said.





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.