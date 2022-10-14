Ben Simmons on Joel Embiid Relationship: ‘We Never Really Spoke’

After a tumultuous end to his 76ers career, Ben Simmons is preparing for a comeback season with the Nets.

Simmons was part of the James Harden trade package that sent a disgruntled Harden out of Brooklyn to Philadelphia and a disgruntled Simmons from the Sixers to the Nets.

In an interview with ESPN, Simmons discussed his lack of a relationship with Sixers star big man Joel Embiid. When asked about his relationship with Embiid and whether or not the two had spoken since the trade that sent Simmons to Brooklyn, the new Nets star was blunt in his assessment of the relationship.

“I don’t talk to Jo. We never really spoke,” Simmons said.

As it turns out, Simmons and Embiid don’t have much of a friendship at all.

“I don’t think there was really a relationship there. Like in terms of a friendship? You can try as hard as you want to try to be close to somebody, be their friend, whatever it is, but everyone is different as people, so for me, it’s never personal. I don’t have any anger or hate towards him. He is who he is and I am who I am. And we’ve got our personal lives. And work is basketball, so in that moment, my goal is to win and I got to win with Jo. He’s a great player, we just didn’t get it done,” Simmons added.

Perhaps the divorce between the star players was what was best for all involved after all.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Philadelphia 76ers coverage, go to All 76ers.