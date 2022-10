City break fans might want to head to London this autumn which is expected to be one of the UK’s sunniest spots.

Tourists can go for a walk in Regent’s Park which is rated one of the best places in the UK to see autumn leaves.

Many of London’s museums and art galleries are free, making it a perfect place for families to explore.

Clacton-on-Sea is a stunning spot to enjoy a coastal walk with a plate of fish and chips for afters.