Best Krig 6 loadout for CoD Mobile Season 9

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9 brings another fan-favorite Black Ops Cold War weapon, the Krig 6. Here’s everything you need to build the best CoD Mobile Krig 6 loadout including attachments and Perks.





The Halloween-themed CoD Mobile Season 9 update is here, bringing back Zombies Classic and giving Hacienda a spooky overhaul. It wouldn’t be a new CoD Mobile season without a new weapon though, and this time Black Ops Cold War’s Krig 6 has arrived.

If you’re looking to dominate with the best Krig 6 loadout, here are all of the attachments, Perks, and Equipment you need to maximize its potential in CoD Mobile Season 9.

Best CoD Mobile Krig 6 loadout attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Optic: Classic Red Dot Sight

Classic Red Dot Sight Laser: Aim Assist Laser

Aim Assist Laser Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Ammunition: Extended Mag A

We’re kicking off this CoD Mobile Krig 6 loadout with the Agency Suppressor to hide your shots from the minimap while also improving the Krig’s accuracy and range. The iron sights are quite obtrusive, so we recommend an Optic such as the Classic Red Dot Sight for more precision.

Next, the Aim Assist Laser and Field Agent Foregrip will improve the Krig’s accuracy, making it laser accurate even at long-range. Finally, the Extended Mag A reduces the need to reload after every kill.

Best CoD Mobile Krig 6 Perks & Equipment

Red Perk: Lightweight

Lightweight Green Perk: Vulture

Vulture Blue Perk: Dead Silence

Dead Silence Lethal Equipment: Sticky Grenade

Sticky Grenade Tactical Equipment: Concussion Grenade

For Perks, we recommend using Lightweight to move around the map much quicker, and Dead Silence to be almost completely silent while doing so. We also recommend using Vulture so you never run out of ammo.

For Equipment, the Sticky Grenade and Concussion Grenade are a great combination. The Concussion Grenade can be used to slow down enemies so that they can’t escape your Sticky Grenade throw.

How to unlock Krig 6 in CoD Mobile

The Krig 6 is extremely simple to unlock in CoD Mobile Season 9, you just need to play until you reach Battle Pass Tier 21. The Krig is completely free, so you don’t need to worry about buying the Premium Pass.

Once Season 9 is over, the Krig will likely be unlocked through an Assault Rifle-based challenge.

Best alternatives to Krig 6 in CoD Mobile

If you haven’t unlocked the Krig 6 yet or are simply looking for something else, then the Kilo 141 will be the weapon for you. If you want something that’s better up close, then the Cold War’s MAC-10 is also a great choice.

Image Credit: Activision