Boxing trainer exposes Prince William’s knuckle injury





Prince William has been showing off some surprise boxing skills while sparring with apprentice coaches, however, a trainer admitted that the Duke has an injury preventing him from pursuing the sport. William and Kate were at the Olympic Park in Stratford, east London, to mark the 10th anniversary of Coach Core, which helps disadvantaged young people become sports coaches.

Some of the young people were particularly impressed with the Prince’s aptitude for the sport. Gabrielle Reid, 18, from Bournemouth, said: “I taught him some basics – one-two, jab. He wasn’t bad. He picked it up quickly. Some defences as well – some slips, some rolls.” William revealed he had received some boxing training in the past, but admitted: “I could never get the hang of how to slip.” Another coach, 21-year-old Joshua Jones from Birmingham said of his time sparring with the heir to the throne: “I just went over the fundamentals of boxing [with him].

“I showed him the jab, the backhand. Then to mix it up I showed him how to throw a one-two, stance and guard. “It was good to see he had a few skills under his belt. He enjoyed it. “He told me he had done a bit before, but he’s got a little knuckle injury or something like that, so he wouldn’t be taking it up any time soon.” READ MORE: Kate ‘sat in her dressing gown and tiara’ watching wedding footage

He said: “Sport has an incredible way of providing hope, connection and opportunity and when Coach Core was established ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2012, it was designed to use that power to help change young people’s lives. “Since then, more than 750 young people have been supported through the programme, with 600,000 sports sessions delivered to eight million participants.” “We all face barriers and challenges in life, and these can sometimes take incredible bravery to overcome. “Not only have you faced these down, you have positively impacted the lives of others along the way and inspired many more.”