“Boy Meets World” Star Maitland Ward Opened Up About Her Porn Career And The Cast Members Who Have And Haven’t Supported Her

About two decades ago, she starred on Boy Meets World as college student Rachel McGuire.
She continued to act after the show ended, before transitioning to a career in the adult film industry in 2019.
And while she’s received support from some, there hasn’t been much from her former castmates.
“I didn’t really get any response from anyone,” Maitland said during a recent appearance on the podcast Skinny Confidential Him & Her, mentioning that she was only really backed by Trina McGee (Angela Moore) and Will Friedle (Eric Matthews).
“Trina did [support me],” she said. “She supported me in the beginning and Will has contacted me since then and says he supports me, but won’t watch anything that I do.”
Maitland also named show creator Michael Jacobs as someone who has supported her. “But the rest, I have not heard a word from.”
“I haven’t heard like, ‘Oh, you’re terrible,'” she noted. “But I kind of felt like I was just gone from them — like, we don’t want anything to do with you anymore.”
Maitland said she “especially” felt that way when the cast reunited in 2014 for the reboot Girl Meets World. “I was the only cast member not to be on the show,” she said. “And I wasn’t even doing porn at that time. I was just doing my cosplay and getting red carpet pictures and doing that.”
“So, I think Disney was definitely instrumental in not having me back,” she added, “and I don’t think some of the cast wanted me back either.”
Oof. So far, none of the cast have publicly commented on her remarks, but we’ll let you know if they do!
Source link