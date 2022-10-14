Brentford 2-0 Brighton: Ivan Toney scores twice as Bees move up to eighth place with first win since August

Ivan Toney strengthened his case for inclusion in England’s World Cup squad with two goals as Brentford returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Brighton at the Gtech Community Stadium on Friday Night Football.

Toney, making his 100th appearance for Brentford, produced a sublime flick to put the hosts in front (27) before a trademark penalty (64) doubled their lead after the striker was fouled inside the box by Joel Veltman.

Thomas Frank had backed David Raya to respond after being at fault for the first two goals in last weekend’s 5-1 thrashing at Newcastle during an uncharacteristic sloppy display – and the goalkeeper heroically kept Brighton at bay to record a third clean sheet of the season as Brentford rose to eighth.

The visitors, who missed the chance to move fourth and stay in seventh, remain without a win since Roberto De Zerbi replaced Graham Potter as manager in September, and fears of the destabilising effects caused by the change in management will linger after a second straight defeat.

Player ratings Brentford: Raya (9), Ajer (6), Mee (8), Pinnock (8), Henry (7), Onyeka (8), Janelt (7), Jensen (7), Mbeumo (7), Toney (9), Wissa (7). Subs: Canos (n/a), Dasilva (n/a), Ghoddos (n/a), Baptiste (6), Roerslev (6). Brighton: Sanchez (6), Veltman (4), Dunk (6), Webster (5), March (5), Mac Allister (5), Caicedo (7), Estupinan (7), Gross (5), Trossard (5), Welbeck (5). Subs: Lallana (6), Undav (5), Mitoma (7). Player of the match: David Raya.

How Toney put forward his case

“We showed a lot of character,” Brentford boss Frank said. “Good teams bounce back after a loss and I asked the players to show togetherness, attitude and hard work.

“We needed to get back to doing the basics right. If we could win the 50-50s and run, run and run a bit more, win the set-piece battles then we could win a football match. Where we are now, it’s all about winning. After a good start to the season, we lost a tiny bit, so this is a good win.”

Brentford, who are now unbeaten in their last 10 league games played on a Friday, came close when Vitaly Janelt’s cross was flicked out only as far as Bryan Mbeumo and his controlled volley thundered against the crossbar, adding to the seven times he hit the woodwork last season.

Team news Brentford recalled Vitaly Janelt, Frank Onyeka and Yoane Wissa for the visit of Brighton. Captain Pontus Jansson and midfielder Christian Norgaard missed out again through injury. Brighton were unchanged from last weekend’s narrow 1-0 defeat by Tottenham.

Albion fans showed their support for Enock Mwepu, their 24-year-old Zambian midfielder who was forced to retire this week with a hereditary heart condition.

Brighton won both Premier League meetings with Brentford last season – but they fell behind on 27 minutes when clever interplay involving Mbeumo allowed Frank Onyeka to get to the byline and his low pullback was superbly flicked beyond Robert Sanchez by Toney.

Speaking at half-time, Gary Neville told Sky Sports: “It’s absolutely brilliant. Mbeumo is persistent to start with and then the skill at the end. It reminded me of something, that goal.

“The best front three I’ve seen in this country in the last five, 10 years has been that Liverpool front three of Mane, Firmino and Salah, and it’s the type of goal you’d see Liverpool score with those three.

“That is high praise. Everything about it is really good. The finish from Toney is spectacular. It’s so difficult to do that, to pull that together. The timing, the quality, the appreciation of each other – it’s an absolutely fantastic goal.”

The Bees were looking for a response following their heaviest defeat in the Premier League since they were promoted last year, and Frank will have been delighted at the manner his players put their body on the line in the opening period with three crucial blocks ensuring their slender lead remained intact prior to the interval.

Ethan Pinnock had already flung himself in the way of Danny Welbeck’s drive when Janelt did the same to thwart the in-form Leandro Trossard. When Ben Mee blocked Solly March, the Brentford rearguard was further emboldened in their stubborn resistance.

A flurry of yellow cards marked the end of the first half, sparked by the managers De Zerbi and Frank, who were both cautioned after the Brentford boss got involved with Veltman while the Brighton defender tried to take a throw-in.

His manager steamed in to defend him – but there was no case for the defence for a petulant challenge on Toney which doubled his side’s problems. Mathias Jensen’s throw-in was flicked on by Pinnock and Toney went to ground as Veltman nibbled at his legs from behind.

Sanchez bobbed on his line but to no avail as Toney made it 20 penalties converted from 20 attempts in all competitions since joining from Peterborough. It is an astonishing record that must surely put him in a very strong position to be in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man England squad.

Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports: “It takes real courage to wait till the last minute to decide where you put it. He waits that long that the goalkeeper almost can’t move. We’ve all grown up being told ‘know where you’re going to put it’ before you take a penalty but he’s just flipped that completely on its head. He’s got the best record you’ll see of anyone, anywhere.”

Neville added: “It’s absolutely incredible really because it’s the type of technique you wouldn’t like as a team-mate because he’s walking to the ball – that’s a massive risk. But when you watch it in slow-motion with his eyes looking at the goalkeeper and not the ball, it’s a mesmerising technique. He’s polishing his game all the time. He’s a far better player now than he was 18 months ago. He’s getting better and better.”

Toney and Frank mark milestones in style

Sky Sports’ Ben Grounds at the Gtech Community Stadium:

“Twenty-one shots to seven told you a familiar story about Brighton, who again had a superior Expected Goals compared to Brentford (1.79 to 1.56) but a lack of cutting edge continues to punctuate these early days under Roberto Di Zerbi.

“The Italian named the same side for the third successive game at the start of his Seagulls tenure, but there was enough here to suggest that will now change.

“Brighton had the incentive of moving back into the top four with a victory in west London, but they headed into the night ruing another profligate performance.

“Brentford just love it under the lights on a Friday. They are unbeaten in their last 10 league games played on this day, winning eight and drawing two, with the Bees winning each of the last six of these games.

“Frank, in his 200th game in charge of Brentford, opened his programme notes by paying tribute to Enock Mwepu. It was a classy touch before a contest high on quality, 24 years on from this being an encounter played out in the English fourth tier.

“Frank said his players let their supporters down during last Saturday’s 5-1 defeat at Newcastle – but this was the perfect response as Freed From Desire played out at a bouncing Gtech Community Stadium and the players took a lap of honour at the final whistle.

“After three games without a win, there was relief on Frank’s face but there is an unshakable spirit and a connection here that will not be dampened by the occasional difficult moment. One win in six after demolishing Manchester United, but with Ivan Toney still deadeye in front of goal, there was always too much ability for Brentford to be in the doldrums for too long.”

Frank: It was a beautiful ugly win!

Brentford boss Thomas Frank told Sky Sports: “I think it was a beautiful ugly win. Sometimes you need to dig in.

“We played against a very good Brighton team. I think in spells they did very well, particularly between the two penalty boxes.

“We were a little bit out of sync with a few injuries and not hitting the highest levels, so you need to do the basics right. Win the 50/50 balls, run more than them – we haven’t done that in the last four games – and a key thing was to win the set-piece battle. All three things we succeeded on.

“Do I want us to be better on the ball? Yes. Do I know we can be that? Yes but sometimes in this league you need to do this. If you have a good No 9 and a good No 1 then you’ll be OK.”

De Zerbi: If you want to win you have to score

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi told Sky Sports: “I think to win the game you have to score. We had 21 shots on the goal but we have not found the goals. We lost the second ball too many times.

“About the game I think we played a good game but if you want to win you have to score. I can’t say anything more.

“We have had a lot of potential chances but many shots on the goal and we didn’t find the goal. The time, the last pass, the crosses, we made mistakes.”

New manager, old story for Brighton Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports… “De Zerbi will be looking at the stats – shots, possession, touches in the opposition box, I’m sure the xG as well, they’ll all be in his favour. “But as we’ve seen so often in the last few years sometimes it doesn’t always equate to three points for Brighton. It’s a really big result for Brentford.”

On the importance of Brentford’s penalty: “It was a crucial moment but I had belief until the end of the game because one goal could have opened the game again.”

On his clash with Thomas Frank: “No problem [between us]. I don’t like when the other coach touches my player and when another coach speaks with my player because I never spoke with the other player from the other team.”

Raya responds to mistakes at Newcastle

Toney’s overall play, along with his goals, will grab the headlines but the Brentford goalkeeper was also a standout performer.

Raya is determined to force himself back in contention for Spain’s World Cup squad – and the Brentford stopper made two superb saves, first denying Moises Caicedo from distance before somehow keeping out Veltman’s instinctive effort from the ensuing corner with his boot.

His second-half stop to deny March was even better as he lifted the same leg to tip his header around the post from substitute Kaoru Mitoma’s cross. He wasn’t to know the offside flag would come to his rescue late on when he sprung again to his right to claw away Lewis Dunk’s header from point-blank range.

“I’m so pleased for David,” Frank said. “I think he’s one of the best goalkeepers in the division, He came back from last week with a very good performance and he showed his quality. Sometimes, tight games are decided by the goalkeeper or the key striker and it felt a bit like that today.”

FPL Stats: Brentford 2-0 Brighton Goals Toney (2) Assists Onyeka Bonus points Toney (3 pts), Raya (2 pts), Pinnock (1 pt)

England World Cup squad watch

Sky Sports’ Gary Neville:

“Absolutely, Ivan Toney has to go to the World Cup. When you think of the bad experiences England have had – up to Gareth Southgate – of penalties. It’s a major factor in tournaments. Set pieces and penalties are something Gareth has attended to more than any other England manager of the last 30, 40, 50 years.

“I went to eight tournaments and in five of them we got knocked out on penalties. This idea it’s about confidence and bravery… it’s about having really good penalty-takers who did it regularly. Big moments will potentially be determined by penalties and free-kicks. To not have him there would be a big risk.”

Sky Sports’ Jamie Carragher:

“I think he has to go. Obviously we know Harry Kane’s our No 1 but after that it feels like a lot of the strikers are in the same sort of category in terms of quality. There’s no real standout No 2 really pushing Kane.

“I’m thinking of Callum Wilson, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tammy Abraham and I think Toney’s at the top of that list. I don’t see how he doesn’t go because of the quality of his performances and the penalties. Especially with the squad being 26, I think he has to go.”

The deadline for Gareth Southgate to name his preliminary squad is October 19, with the final list submitted on November 14. The World Cup begins on November 20, with England’s first game against Iran on November 21.

Toney’s perfect record – Opta stats

Brentford’s Ivan Toney has scored with all eight of his Premier League penalties, with only Dimitar Berbatov (9/9) and Yaya Touré (11/11) having better 100% records from the spot in the competition.

Roberto De Zerbi (D1 L2) is the first Brighton manager to fail to win any of his first three league games in charge since Barry Lloyd in February 1987.

Brighton have lost consecutive Premier League games for the first time since February/March 2022 (a run of six losses), with each of their three defeats in the competition this season coming against London clubs (Fulham, Tottenham and Brentford).

Brentford won the game despite posting a possession figure of 27.6%, the lowest by a winning team in a Premier League game since May (Everton v Chelsea – 21.7%).

What’s next?

Brentford are back in action on Wednesday when they host Chelsea at the Gtech Community Stadium, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

Brighton are also at home in their next game, with Nottingham Forest visiting the Amex on Tuesday – kick-off at 7.30pm.