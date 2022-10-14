Categories
Life Style

Buccaneers’ Tom Brady offers ‘relationship advice’ amid divorce rumors


Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady chose an interesting time to sign off on the release of a clip showing him offering “relationship advice” to a fan. 

As shared by the Joe Bucs Fan website, the Buccaneers posted a new “Armchair QB” YouTube video on Thursday that features Brady answering submitted questions. The segment begins with somebody named Rachel asking the seven-time Super Bowl champion if she should move on from a love interest because that person spends too much time on social media. 

“Any relationship, whether you’re pursuing a romantic relationship, whether you’re just pursuing a work relationship, I think that if they’re not getting it done because other things are in the way like their social media presence, you gotta ship ’em out,” Brady responded after making a joke about his wide receivers. “It’s very important.” 





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.