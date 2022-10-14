Buccaneers’ Tom Brady offers ‘relationship advice’ amid divorce rumors

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady chose an interesting time to sign off on the release of a clip showing him offering “relationship advice” to a fan.

As shared by the Joe Bucs Fan website, the Buccaneers posted a new “Armchair QB” YouTube video on Thursday that features Brady answering submitted questions. The segment begins with somebody named Rachel asking the seven-time Super Bowl champion if she should move on from a love interest because that person spends too much time on social media.

“Any relationship, whether you’re pursuing a romantic relationship, whether you’re just pursuing a work relationship, I think that if they’re not getting it done because other things are in the way like their social media presence, you gotta ship ’em out,” Brady responded after making a joke about his wide receivers. “It’s very important.”