Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Camo Challenges Leaked

Like the rest of the series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will also introduce new exciting content to keep players engaged from time to time. Fans are looking forward to the weapon camo challenges, and thanks to some leaks, we know what to expect.

A datamined list for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 revealed the specifics for the upcoming camo challenges.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

The lineup will contain several different weapons, ensuring a long list for mastery camos, but the lineup will be comparatively easier than previous entries. Players will, of course, need to get Gold on every weapon in a platform for Diamond, and you can set your eyes on Damascus as well. The only issue with the leaked list is the mounted kills.

Camo Challenges

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s camo challenges were extremely long and demanding; the same can be said for other entries in the franchise. Lucky for Modern Warfare 2 fans, players will be asked to complete each task less number of times.

The amount of kill counts needed to complete the highest level challenge is significantly lower. For example, you only need to achieve 500 kills in total for SMGs, 800 for ARs, 400 for Shotguns, and a mere 250 for pistols.

Other changes have been designed to be easy as well, such as the number of headshots, longshots, and double kills. Even the killstreak challenge requirement has been lowered from 5 to 3, which is great news since five was very tough to accomplish, especially with high-skill or melee weapons.

Mounted Kill Challenge

This is especially frustrating for rushers who are forced to camp in one place for longer periods of time. Once players mount in Modern Warfare 2, they can no longer move. Even the count for mounted kills is ridiculous– 50 for SMGs and 100 for Assault Rifles. This is interesting, given how easy the rest of the challenges are.

However, the camo challenges list is not final, so hopefully, the final launch will feature an alternate mounted kill count. Infinity Ward always has the option to make adjustments if a certain aspect of the game gets heavy backlash. The rest of the camo challenges sound fun, except the mounted kills, which seem boring, to say the least.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

