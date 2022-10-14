Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Gives Out Multiplayer Rewards – PlayStation LifeStyle

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access is due to start next week and Infinity Ward has detailed the multiplayer rewards that players can earn as they play through it. All of the rewards will be ready and waiting to be used once the multiplayer servers go live on October 28, and those who don’t have early access to the game can unlock them at any time.

What are the Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewards?

There are 18 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 rewards that can be earned by completing the campaign, as well as by completing missions throughout. The highlight of these is the Union Guard Weapon Blueprint. This is Captain Price’s signature assault rifle with four pre-equipped attachments: the Aim OP-V4 Reflex Optic, the SZ 1MW PEQ Laser, the FSS Covert V Silencer on the Muzzle, and the Lockgrip Precision-40 Underbarrel Vertical Grip. The full list of rewards are:

2x 30 Minute Double XP Token

2x 30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

2x 1 Hour Double XP Token

2x 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Base Operator: Chuy

Base Operator: Hutch

Base Operator: Nova

Base Operator: Reyes

Calling Card: “Chainlinked”

Calling Card: “Gaz”

Calling Card: “Shadow Company Ops”

Calling Card: “Soap’s Determination”

Emblem: “What’s Done Is Done”

Weapon Blueprint: “Union Guard”

Regardless of whether you’ve pre-ordered the game or whether you’ll be picking it up at a later date, the rewards can all be earned whenever you’re ready to take on the campaign. Maybe more rewards will even be released alongside the campaign DLC?