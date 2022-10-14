Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Teams Up With Little Caesars for Double XP Pizza Combo

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will have a pretty big tie-in with Little Caesars this year. Call of Duty marketing cycles are incredibly big and expensive. The franchise almost single handedly takes over some of the most notable brands in the world with its logo and artwork of its characters. Famously, Call of Duty is plastered across Mountain Dew and Dorito packaging, but has expanded over the years with other foods like Totino’s Pizza Rolls. If you like to eat junk food (and who doesn’t?), there’s a good chance it will make you eligible to earn extra XP in Call of Duty or net you some other rewards.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will kick it up a notch with a big promotion with Little Caesars and Mountain Dew. The pizza chain announced today that it will be giving double XP to anyone who orders food from October 17th to December 31st. There’s also a special “Call of Duty Combo” which includes a large Slices-N-Stix pizza (half Classic pepperoni pizza and half Italian Cheese Bread), Crazy Sauce, and a 20 oz. Mountain Dew for $7.99. Receipts will feature unique codes for double XP in addition to an in-game emblem, player card, and weapon charm in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. The codes will also give you the chance to win a customized PlayStation 5, controllers, and other items.

“We know that DEW Nation and the gaming community are on the edge of their seats with anticipation for the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II,” said Scott Finlow, CMO of PepsiCo Global Foodservice in a statement. “Joining forces with our partners at Little Caesars gives us the opportunity to up the ante for fans by creating a meal combo that’s designed to elevate their gaming experience.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has been ramping up its marketing with billboards in Times Square, trailers filled with celebrity cameos, and more. Needless to say, Activision is going all out for this game. Given the history for the Modern Warfare series, particularly the original Modern Warfare 2, it’s no surprise that the publisher is going all-in on this year’s entry.

Are you going to chow down on some Little Caesars when the game releases? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.