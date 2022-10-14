Charles III’s coronation could be more in line with service from 1066

King Charles ‘showing sense of humour’ with Truss says host

King Charles III’s slimmed-down coronation could be more in line with the earliest roots of the coronation compared to the lavish televised crowning of Elizabeth II. Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday the King’s coronation will be held on Saturday, May 6, with the Queen Consort crowned alongside Charles.

King Charles’s coronation is expected to be on a smaller scale than his mother’s, with suggestions it could last one hour rather than over three. Further details are to be released, but the Government and Buckingham Palace will be conscious the coronation’s scale in light of the cost-of-living crisis. Elizabeth II’s coronation took place on June 2 1953, sixteen months after she became monarch, in what was a grand affair. Special seating structures were built inside Westminster Abbey to increase the usual congregation from 2,000 to 8,000. King Charles’s slimmed-down coronation could have more in common with the first monarchs to be crowned at Westminster Abbey in a tradition stretching back almost 1,000 years. Gillian Waters, a history tutor at the University of York’s Centre for Lifelong Learning, told Express.co.uk Charles’s crowning will also retain the same structure seen in 1066 when William the Conqueror was crowned King of England.

King Charles III’s coronation will have much in common with William the Conqueror’s in 1066

The western facade of Westminster Abbey where monarchs have been crowned since 1066

She said: "With Charles's coronation, there's going to be a whole load of dignitaries invited, heads of state from the Commonwealth, politicians. "When you think of William the Conqueror, yes, he would have had the elite there, but of England and his Norman elite. "In terms of guests it would be very different, although the format of the coronation, the basic structure is based on the structure of Edgar, King of Wessex, in 673. "Of course, William and his descendants then go on to conquer the rest of what we now think of as England. The structure would be fairly similar."

Queen Elizabeth II after her coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey

An oil painting of William the Conqueror, the first Norman king of England, dated c. 1590-1610

She also revealed ways in which Charles could strip back his ceremony, bringing the coronation a touch closer to the proceedings of 1066, saying: “[Charles] may cut down on the procession. He may cut down on the various different garments worn. They are usually made for the monarch – but they do have symbolism. It may be the number of people invited and the procession he cuts down on. The basic format of the coronation is what makes the coronation.” In 1066, the coronation began with a procession into Westminster Abbey followed by the acclamation of the king, a Norman import which is still carried out today. William was most likely acclaimed while seated under the tower of Westminster Abbey and over the burial site of the church’s founder Edward the Confessor, who was the last Anglo-Saxon king William recognised as legitimate. The acclamation was so raucous and loud in 1066 that Norman guards outside the Abbey torched surrounding buildings, mistakenly thinking the English were rebeling against the foreign King. DON’T MISS:

The line of succession

As King Charles will do, William then ascended the throne and took the oath, although the text in 1066 saw him promise to rule as well as the best Anglo-Saxon king. Today, the monarch vows to uphold law and order as well as defend the faith in a sign of how the role has shifted over the centuries. After ascending the throne and giving his oath, William was anointed with holy oil in a critical part of the ceremony which will be repeated with King Charles in an act which confers the blessing of the Church, and God, upon the monarch. Mrs Waters said: “The difference with William’s anointing is he was anointed by the Archbishop of York, rather than the Archbishop of Canterbury, because the Archbishop of Canterbury of the time had been appointed by the King not the Pope. People thought his appointment was uncanonical.” The anointing originates from Medieval imaginings of how King Solomon was anointed by Zadok the Priest – which is the title of the anthem composed by Handel which has been heard at coronations since George II’s in 1727.

The annual Battle of Hastings 1066 Re-enactment Festival

As with Charles, William was next invested with the monarch’s regalia – receiving the orb, coronation ring and sceptre and crowned with the Crown. However, Charles will wear the majestic St Edward’s Crown. William will have worn Edward the Confessor’s Crown which Ms Waters said would likely have been melted down with the rest of the Crown Jewels during the English Civil War. After the crowning comes the homage of people to the monarch, during which the elite will make a promise to be faithful and loyal to the king. Mrs Waters said: “Charles’s coronation will also be distinctly different from the coronation of William because Charles will be crowned and his Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned as well. She explained Williams’ wife, Matilda of Flanders, was not crowned until 1068. She waited in France until it was safe to come to England when her husband’s grip on power was secure.

Patronage, military service and defending the Church remain key elements of kingship today as they were when William reigned. Medieval kings would go on progresses around the country with their courts to ensure they were seen by their subjects, at great expense to their hosts, in an historic echo of Elizabeth II’s belief the monarch had to be seen to be believed. Mrs Waters said: “Charles, [his son] William, are seen to be doing a modern equivalence of the same job.” For William the Conqueror, the coronation was politically important because it stamped his authority on England, unlike Charles who became king automatically on the death of Elizabeth II.

It came after one of the most decisive battles in English history, the Battle of Hastings, fought on this day (October 14) in 1066, after Harold became the first King to be coronated at Westminster Abbey, sparking a bloody fued over the crown. William is considered lucky to have won the battle due to Harold having just fought against the Norwegians at Fulford near York. He was expecting an invasion from William, but when news came he had allowed his infantry return to their homes to collect the harvest. William also did not venture too far into England, thus keeping his supply lines short. After arriving at Pevensey on September 28, 1066, he raised a castle and, keeping his ships nearby, travelled to Hastings in a deliberate ploy to base himself in territory where Harold was lord and therefore expected to protect his people from invasion.

Harold rushed to meet William when he should have waited for William to extend his supply lines and come further inland. Some of Harold’s army were still in the north of England, missing the Battle of Hastings completely. William also benefitted from having more archers than Harold, whose own did not make it in time for the battle, which lasted for 10 hours – an unusually long time for Medieval battles which would most often be won or lost in about 45 minutes. This was due to limits to the length of time warriors could fight in their armour before suffering from heat exhaustion. Contrary to popular belief, Harold was not killed by an arrow in the eye as depicted in the Bayeux tapestry. The famous needlework also includes a section which shows Harold swearing to support William’s claim to the English throne when Edward the Confessor dies. But by becoming king, Harold broke his oath, the depiction suggests. The arrow through the eye represents the breaking of that oath and God’s punishment. Contemporary sources maintain a gang of Norman knights surrounded Harold and cut him to pieces with his body so mutilated only his mother recognised him. He was buried in an unknown place so his tomb could not become a focal point for rebellion.