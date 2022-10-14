Children’s Parliament wants King Charles to save planet

In a poll during Friday’s online session, 60 percent of the young MPs said the issue was his top priority. The next popular choice was human rights, chosen by 13 percent. Other topics picked were deforestation, animal rights and disaster relief.

Thomas, 11, from Liverpool, wanted to see the King helping to lead the fight against crime after a boy in his class had his bike stolen.

Hollie Dance, the mother of Archie Battersbee, 12, who died in August after taking part in what she believes was an online challenge, warned the children of stranger danger online.

In a second poll, 65 percent of the Children’s Parliament members said grooming was the most important online safety issue to be tackled.