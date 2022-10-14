Categories
Corrie star teases changing relationship between Max and David


Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street star Paddy Bever has teased “tension” and changing dynamics in the relationship between Max Turner and David Platt.

Things are already starting to get difficult between the pair, especially after Max faces some shock accusations amid a school placement storyline.

Speaking to Digital Spy and other media at last night’s (October 13) NTAs, Paddy – who took home the Rising Star award ­– dished a bit about upcoming storylines.

max turner david platt, coronation street

ITV

Related: Coronation Street star Bill Fellows reveals aftermath of Stu murder plot twist

“All I can say is that you are going to see tension and you are going to see some changes between the relationship,” he said of Max’s relationship with David.

“The dynamics are going to change. So yes, that’s all I can say.”

The current storyline has seen Max accuse pupil Daryan of stealing his place at Weatherfield High, and Maria later finds some disparaging comments left under an article on rehoming refugees.

max turner, david platt, coronation street

ITV

Related: Coronation Street star Harriet Bibby discusses shock twist in baby plot

When David later asks Max if he can use his laptop, Max refuses, leaving David suspicious as he admits to Shona that he suspects Max is behind the trolling. David also gets the police involved and decides to confront Max, who denies it.

Things grow more tense later in the week after Max blanks David over having him interrogated by the police, and the pair continue to row, before David takes a call informing him that the police are coming round to talk.

Meanwhile, this year’s NTAs saw big wins for Emmerdale on the soap front, with the ITV show winning Best Serial Drama and Serial Drama Performance for Mark Charnock’s performance as Marlon Dingle.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV and streams on the ITV Hub.

