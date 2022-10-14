DEAL OF THE DAY: Shoppers love under £80 Aldi coffee machine

While coffee machines are becoming household staples, shoppers don’t need to break the bank to make good coffee from home, as Aldi’s Specialbuy range has one for under £80.
Aldi is renowned for its Specialbuys section, which is always being updated with affordable home, electrical, garden and beauty products, including dupes for more expensive items.
With living costs on the rise, many are looking to cut down their spending, and investing in a coffee machine can save a lot of money when compared to buying takeaway coffees.
The coffee machine is compatible with both Nespresso and Dolce Gusto pods, perfect for taking advantage of the wide range of flavours and beans on the market.
There are seven different brewing levels between 50-260ml to adjust the quantity and create the perfect cup of coffee.
Troyski said: ”This was a replacement for an old Krupa nespresso machine and I have to say I’m impressed for the price. Good coffee, quieter than the old one and looks nice in the kitchen. Very happy with this purchase. Delivery was quick too.”
Neetsie commented: ”I originally purchased a Dolce Gusto Infinissima machine at almost twice the price and I just could not get on with it. This is way above in style and ease of use. Would definitely recommend this machine.”
Gingerode also added: ”Very good machine. Better than the nespresso machine I have been using. Lovely hot coffee. Even the taste seems better. Very easy to use and easy to clean. No mess at all. Since I bought this machine I have bought two more (for family). I would highly recommend. Price is really good too.”
