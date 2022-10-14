DEAL OF THE DAY: Shoppers love under £80 Aldi coffee machine

While coffee machines are becoming household staples, shoppers don’t need to break the bank to make good coffee from home, as Aldi’s Specialbuy range has one for under £80.

Aldi is renowned for its Specialbuys section, which is always being updated with affordable home, electrical, garden and beauty products, including dupes for more expensive items.

With living costs on the rise, many are looking to cut down their spending, and investing in a coffee machine can save a lot of money when compared to buying takeaway coffees.

One of the recent devices available on the Specialbuys section is the 2 In 1 Coffee Pod Machine, which at only £79.99, is over 50 percent cheaper than most Nespresso Coffee Machines.