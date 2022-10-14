Do You Like Scary Movies? Where to Watch Them in D.C. – WCP

Categories
Feeling the need to embrace the spooky spirit this month? Nothing sets the scene and gets the adrenaline pumping quite like a horror film—especially when watching with a group. So if you’re in the mood for thrills or chills, look no further than the many scary movie screenings taking place in and outside the District now through Halloween. ‘

Here’s a sprinkling of our favorites:

Nosferatu: Do you know what’s lurking in the dark (of the 1920s)? A silent film retelling of Bram Stoker’s Dracula released in 1922, Nosferatu is one of the first horror movies ever made. As part of the film’s 100th anniversary, Strange Woman Records is hosting a screening of Nosferatu at the Eaton Cinema with a live electro-acoustic score. Enjoy the thrills of interwar German surrealist filmmaking with six musicians providing live background music, just like the film would’ve been screened a century ago. The movie starts at 8 p.m. on Oct. 15 at Eaton Cinema, 1201 K St. NW. Tickets $20. 

Dawn of the Dead: George Romero is largely responsible for all modern day zombie stories—without him, there would be no Walking Dead. But his Dead movies are more than simply terrifying, they’re also filled with political commentary. Sure, these zombies are slow and the graphics are less graphic than today’s, but there’s something so sinister about Dawn of the Dead. The movie starts at 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 at Suns Cinema, 3107 Mount Pleasant St. NW. Tickets $12.

Videodrome: Part of E Street Cinema’s Retro Replay weekly showings, this 1983 throwback stars James Woods as a desperate president of a television station who greenlights a show filled with gratuitous violence to draw viewers (the resemblance to HBO is likely unintentional). Debbie Harry, the lead singer of Blondie, also stars. The movie starts at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 at Landmark E Street Cinema, 555 11th St. NW. Tickets $7.



