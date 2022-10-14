Drivers told to ‘look out’ for engine oil tip which can slash fuel use

As Britons struggle with the cost of living crisis, many drivers are looking for options to cut their spending on fuel and other car-related costs. As a result, experts are urging motorists to check their engine oil to ensure their car is running properly and make their fuel go further.
GSF Car Parts have warned drivers to keep on top of their engine and water levels, especially before going on longer journeys.
Aside from keeping the engine lubricated and running smoothly, the engine oil can also have an important bearing on a driver’s fuel efficiency and the vehicle’s overall performance.
Engine oil can improve the fuel economy of a vehicle as it has a lower viscosity.
Moving thicker fluid through the engine uses more energy due to friction in key places like the oil pump and piston.
READ MORE: Little-known button can instantly slash fuel consumption by 12 percent
Glasgow was the worst affected city, with a huge 77 percent of those surveyed admitting to borrowing to pay for fuel, compared to Plymouth where just eight percent needed help affording fuel.
There are fears that this will only rise further as the cost of living crisis continues and uncertainty over fuel prices carries on.
Motoring experts recently warned that diesel prices would begin to increase in the UK, having already increased in cost by almost one penny since the start of the week.
OPEC’s decision to cut oil production is also slated to have an impact on global petrol and diesel prices.
Nick Zapolski, founder of ChooseMyCar.com, commented on the figures and how the cost of living crisis was having an impact on all ages.
He said: “It’s upsetting to see how the recent cost of living crisis has plunged young people into debt with family and friends.
“Our recent study showed that a huge amount of people need to keep driving to work or fulfil their responsibilities, so it’s very worrying that a large part of society is being forced into asking for help.
“We hope that steps are being taken to lower fuel prices, or at least keep them stable.”
Source link