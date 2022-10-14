Drivers told to ‘look out’ for engine oil tip which can slash fuel use

As Britons struggle with the cost of living crisis, many drivers are looking for options to cut their spending on fuel and other car-related costs. As a result, experts are urging motorists to check their engine oil to ensure their car is running properly and make their fuel go further.

GSF Car Parts have warned drivers to keep on top of their engine and water levels, especially before going on longer journeys.

Aside from keeping the engine lubricated and running smoothly, the engine oil can also have an important bearing on a driver’s fuel efficiency and the vehicle’s overall performance.

Engine oil can improve the fuel economy of a vehicle as it has a lower viscosity.

Moving thicker fluid through the engine uses more energy due to friction in key places like the oil pump and piston.

READ MORE: Little-known button can instantly slash fuel consumption by 12 percent