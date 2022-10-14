Eastern District of California Environmental Justice Initiative and Law Enforcement Reporting Contact Information

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced an Environmental Justice Initiative in coordination with federal, state, and local partners. Community members should report potential violations of environmental law impacting human health and quality of life to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners. Notifying law enforcement and the U.S. Attorney’s Office about environmental justice concerns will assist us in protecting the community and environment.

“The United States Attorney’s Office will vigorously investigate and prosecute persons and businesses who violate environmental laws and endanger the health of Californians,” announced U.S. Attorney Talbert. “The first step to holding offenders accountable is learning the facts. The public can play a valuable role by speaking up about potential violations of law in the community. Please reach out if you have information to report about chemical or pollutant releases, the use of unlawful pesticides, dumping of waste, lead paint or asbestos issues, or other environmental violations that impact the quality of life and safety of the residents of our District.”

The United States Attorney’s Office investigates violations of environmental law in close partnership with our state and federal law enforcement partners, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the California Department of Toxic Substances Control.

Community members wishing to report potential violations should contact the U.S. EPA through the following portal: https://www.epa.gov/report-violation. Those with information to report or who are interested in learning more about our environmental justice practice may also reach out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office directly by emailing USACAE.Environment@usdoj.gov.