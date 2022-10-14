Garces girls tennis team closes out perfect run through SYRL

Oct. 14—With many of its top players returning from last year’s talented squad, which captured its first Central Section championship since 2011, the Garces girls tennis team figured to be good this season.

But this good? If Thursday’s league finale is any indication, the Rams are exceeding expectations.

Garces made that point by closing out an undefeated run through the South Yosemite River League with a 9-0 victory at Stockdale on Thursday afternoon.

Garces (24-2, 8-0) clinched the victory by sweeping all six singles matches, and followed that up with three more wins in doubles play to overwhelm a young Mustang squad (12-9, 4-4) while playing all eight seniors in their final regular season match.

“We’re doing really well,” said junior Kelsey Abraham, the team’s No. 1 singles player. “I’m really excited. It was senior night, which was really bittersweet but heartwarming at the same time, knowing that all my teammates I’ve had the past three years are leaving and it’s not going to be the same.”

As the projected No. 1 seed for the upcoming team playoffs, Abraham figures to spend a few more weeks on the court with her departing teammates.

Abraham got things started with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Lauren Li, with junior Jocelyn Sala besting Abigail Eao and senior Kylee Limpias defeating Sanjna Mizar, 6-1, 6-0. Senior Taylor Crider and juniors Gemma Eddy and Gigi Antongiovanni also posted straight-set victories.

“My team this year, each one of us have a bond that is so close,” Limpias said. “It’s hard knowing this is our last league match. We’re sad because we’re leaving, but hopefully, we’re going to win another ring together.”

Seniors Lindsay Valdez, Olivia Tobias and Brooke Barnes, Olivia Antongiovanni, Ella Shaw and Gabby Camou all saw action in doubles play.

“Everybody is good, we just have a really good team this year,” said second-year coach Marc Gomez. “Actually we’ve improved from last year. We’ve improved depth-wise, they’ve worked hard in the offseason and it’s showing.”