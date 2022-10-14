George Clooney and Julia Roberts quizzed on ‘no dating policy’

George Clooney and Julia Roberts have been questioned on their “no dating policy” as the pair were spotted linking arms ahead of their Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance.

George Clooney, 61, and Julia Roberts, 54, have been followed by romance rumours throughout their careers due to their great on-screen chemistry and real-life friendship.

However, the pair were adamant to highlight that their link does not go past the platonic boundaries after being questioned on whether they had a “no dating policy”.

In fact, Julia has been happily married to Danny Moder, 53, since 2002, while George married wife Amal Clooney, 44, in 2014.

Quizzed by Access Hollywood host Kit Hoover whether they had a “no-dating policy”, Julia said: “To not date each other?”

The Pretty Woman star continued: “I don’t think we needed to state it!

“It just seemed like the right thing to do.”

George explained: “Julia was always in a relationship, or I was in a relationship. We were fast friends right away.”

The interview comes as the two pals were spotted linking arms as they arrived in Hollywood to film Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday.

The pair were spotted smiling from ear to ear as they waved at the cameras ahead of the interview about their upcoming rom-com, Ticket To Paradise.

Julia opted for mixing comfort with elegance by wearing a custom Gucci X Adidas beige and black striped suit.

The actress completed the look with some aviator shades and black stilettos, while wearing her long, auburn locks down.

George was, as usual, the picture of sophistication in a classic grey suit over a black shirt.

He styled his silver hair slightly to the side, while adding a chic touch with some iridescent sunglasses.