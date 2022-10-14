Here’s when the next episode of House of the Dragon will be released

HBO hit series House of the Dragon is nearing an end with the ninth episode hitting screens soon. The penultimate episode of season one is called The Green Council. Given the second-to-last episode of each season of Game of Thrones was almost the most explosive instalment of the run, its spin-off series House of the Dragon is likely to follow suit with an equally dramatic story.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from House of the Dragon and Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin

Given the name of the episode, the assertion is Alicent Hightower (played by Olivia Cooke) will be taking control following the death of her husband Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine).

In the teaser preview for The Green Council, Alicent tells other members of the King’s Council how Viserys was murmuring for their son Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to be put on the Iron Throne instead of his daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy).

Despite some members of the council warned her words were treasonous, but it was clear Alicent would execute her plan to put her son on the throne.

However, Rhaenyra will be fighting her claim to the Seven Kingdoms after the lords of the realm swore fealty to her.

