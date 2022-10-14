Here’s when the next episode of House of the Dragon will be released

HBO hit series House of the Dragon is nearing an end with the ninth episode hitting screens soon. The penultimate episode of season one is called The Green Council. Given the second-to-last episode of each season of Game of Thrones was almost the most explosive instalment of the run, its spin-off series House of the Dragon is likely to follow suit with an equally dramatic story.
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from House of the Dragon and Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin
Given the name of the episode, the assertion is Alicent Hightower (played by Olivia Cooke) will be taking control following the death of her husband Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine).
In the teaser preview for The Green Council, Alicent tells other members of the King’s Council how Viserys was murmuring for their son Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to be put on the Iron Throne instead of his daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy).
Despite some members of the council warned her words were treasonous, but it was clear Alicent would execute her plan to put her son on the throne.
However, Rhaenyra will be fighting her claim to the Seven Kingdoms after the lords of the realm swore fealty to her.
Moving across to the European continent, those in Portugal can watch episode nine at 2am on Monday,
October 17, while those in Spain, Finland, Sweden, Norway, or Denmark from 3am on the same day.
Italian fans and fans in Israeli can catch The Green Council on Monday at 4am, while in the Middle East you can watch the episode from 5am.
While in India, you can view the penultimate instalment from 6.30am on Monday, while in Singapore this will be 9am.
In Australia, this means The Green Council airs on Monday at 11am and 1pm in New Zealand.
However, it appears there are still certain deals in place which means many programmes are still aired in America before making their way over to other places such as the UK.
One instance is The Handmaid’s Tale, which is a Hulu original, but won’t be hitting British screens on Channel 4 until later.
Another example is NCIS, which is airing in America but it’s unclear when season 20 will be airing in the UK with British fans often in for a wait of several months.
With television becoming more global with simulcasts and streaming platforms, it’s possible more programmes could eventually be released at exactly the same time for global audiences to all enjoy at the same time.
House of the Dragon airs on HBO on Sundays and Sky Atlantic on Mondays and streams on NOW
