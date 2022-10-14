Holly and Phil blasted over David Jason interview ‘Let him finish’

Sir David Jason was welcomed onto Thursday’s This Morning but ITV viewers weren’t impressed with the way Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield conducted the interview. Fans of the morning programme hit out at the hosts for “talking over” the national treasure before cutting the chat to play Spin to Win.

David was invited onto the ITV programme to talk about his career but was left waiting on the sofa while Holly and Phil attempted to play a game of Spin to Win.

The notoriously tricky game often has the hosts waiting around while they wait for a lucky viewer to pick up their phone.

As the game began, David quipped: “They’re all waiting by their phones.”

Referencing the times where the game doesn’t work, Holly said: “I’d like to say it doesn’t happen often but it does.”