‘I Have Never…’: Shoaib Malik on His Relationship With Pakistan Captain Babar Azam

Veteran allrounder Shoaib Malik says he has no qualms with his continual exile from the Pakistan cricket team and that he will continue to focus on letting his cricket do the talking. With Pakistan’s middle order coming under scrutiny, the likes of Shoaib Akhtar had suggested the team management should add Malik to their T20 WC squad to address the weakness.

Malik didn’t make the cut and hasn’t played international cricket since November last year. Now, in an interview to Samaa TV, the 40-year-old has said his aim has been to make the full use of opportunities whenever and wherever they are presented to him.

“Look, my job is to play cricket wherever the opportunity comes from. Selection or non-selection is the job of the team management, selection committee or the PCB. I have always strived to make the best use of the opportunities and do my best. I don’t have a problem with anyone. I am not against anyone. Positivity is a big reason behind my success,” Malik said.

When asked whether he’s in touch with Pakistan captain Babar Azam, Malik replied in positive.

Malik though added that since Babar took over the top job, he has given him space.

“We do talk consistently. Yeah, we used to speak quite frequently before but when someone becomes the captain, you need to give them their space. I have experienced this myself. So, I have never put any pressure (on him) nor will I ever try to convince (anyone for selection),” Malik said.

Pakistan have been pooled alongside India, South Africa, Bangladesh and two qualifiers in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Last year, they played impressively till running into Australia in the semi-finals.

Pakistan T20 WC Squad: Babar Azam (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan (vc), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Haris, Fakhar Zaman

