Idea: tax energy companies’ market cap instead of profits?

Wars don’t just spawn awful and innovative new ways to kill people. Cash-strapped wartime governments also have a habit of coming up with radically novel modes of taxation.

Income tax, for example, was first introduced in Britain during the Napoleonic Wars, while the PAYE (pay as you earn) system was brought in towards the end of World War Two. The first sovereign bond was born out of Venice’s need to pay for a fleet to send against Constantinople.

Our present leaders seem to suffer from a lack of imagination, however. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its knock-on effects has encouraged countries across Europe to introduce excess profit taxes on energy companies variations of which were adopted by at least 22 countries during first world war.

“But the economic realities of today are not the same,” write academics in a paper published by the EU Tax Observatory. Manon Francois, Carlos Oliveira, Bluebery Planterose and Gabriel Zucman doubt EPTs will raise as much money as promised and argue for a new approach: a tax targeting the rise in the stock market capitalisation of energy companies in 2022.

We estimate that a 33% tax on the 2022 increase in the market capitalisation of energy firms headquartered (or with sales) in the EU would generate around €80 billion in revenue for the EU, the equivalent of 0.4% of the EU GDP, or half the 2022 EU budget. If fully and equally redistributed to all EU households, this one-time tax could fund a transfer of €180 per person, more than €700 for a family of four. With a 50% tax rate, the transfer would exceed €1,000 for a family of four (see Table 1 for tax revenue simulations).

© cepr.org



Unlike profits which can be siphoned offshore, “market cap is a given, it can’t be manipulated,” Francois told us. “If you want something quick, the EU’s solidarity contribution is OK. If you want to make a bold move and really raise revenue, our approach could be good”.

To the best of her knowledge, such a market-cap tax has never been attempted before. Here’s what they said in the paper:

Because the tax we propose is much more comprehensive, it would generate about three times as much revenue as this solidarity contribution: €80 billion versus €25 billion for a tax rate of 33%. How would the tax work in practice? For energy companies headquartered in the EU, we propose that the EU taxes 100% of the increase in market capitalisation from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022. For energy companies headquartered outside of the EU, the rise in market capitalisation would be apportioned to the EU proportionally to the fraction of global sales made in the EU. For example, if the market valuation of a non-EU gas producer rose by €100 billion in 2022 and the company made 20% of its sales in the EU, then €20 billion would be subject to taxation in the EU.

Back in September, Laurent Ruseckas at S&P Global Commodity Insights described the EU’s windfall tax on some power companies as “extraordinarily complex” and said the plan “would be impossible to work out and implement in time for winter”.

He had this to say of the market cap tax proposal:

It might be easier to administer — you don’t need disclosures from the companies being taxed, true. But there would be other complications I am sure. It would be a great incentive for companies to exit the public markets, for one! So the polite way to describe this concept is “extremely innovative” and I don’t think EU member states would be eager to jump into the unknown at this moment, especially [considering] they have already agreed on a plan.

Bear in mind that the market cap of the 299 energy companies included in the EU Tax Observatory’s analysis grew by €1.6tn between January and September. Would a Shell or a BP really delist to avoid paying a one-time tax? What other issues might a market cap tax throw up? The idea sounds interesting to FT Alphaville, but maybe we’re hopelessly naive.