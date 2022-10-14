James Bond girl unveils Roger Moore’s ‘naughty’ little trick on set

The Spy Who Loved Me is Roger Moore’s third and best-loved James Bond movie. The late 007 actor starred opposite Bond girl Barbara Bach, the future Mrs Ringo Starr. Joining them was Caroline Munro’s femme fatale, Naomi. Her pilot character and would-be assassin was employed by Bond villain Stormberg in the 1977 classic, which was the last movie Elvis Presley watched at the cinema before he died.

Speaking exclusively with Express.co.uk in a previous interview, Munro shared the “naughty” little trick Roger would play on the cast and crew before a take. The 73-year-old looks back on her time with the Bond star, who died in 2017, with great fondness.

She said: “I had the honour of working with Roger, one of the nicest men you could possibly meet. Such a caring gentleman and so funny, very witty. Quick wit. And the crew loved him!”