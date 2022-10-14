Kate & Charlene’s sequin Jenny Packham dresses compared

According to an unnamed source, “Kate admired Diana’s taste in fashion before William came into her life…during her school days she’d tell friends that Diana was her style icon”.

Princess Charlene, on the other hand, also wore a sequinned dress by Jenny Packham a year earlier for Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health.

The exact dress she wore was The Silvie Gown which was heavily embellished with scores of light-catching beads and sequins, and lined in satin with 3/4 sleeves.

Unlike Kate, Princess Charlene kept the original plunging v-neckline but had a nude mesh underneath for modesty. The neckline was also echoed at the back of the gown.

The design is said to be a “typical Jenny Packham silhouette” as it features a “simple shape with the fabric doing the work”.