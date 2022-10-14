Kris Jenner’s Comments on Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian Reveal Just How Impactful Their Relationship Was

When Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson started their relationship in October of last year, few of us could believe that the unexpected duo was actually together. Though the two dated for almost a year before their split in August, they kept their relationship pretty private – until now. In a new episode of The Kardashians, momager Kris Jenner gave some insight into their connection and revealed she was a huge cheerleader for them.

“Pete is amazing,” she said in a confessional in Thursday’s episode of the reality show. “No drama, no stress, he’s just Pete.”

Jenner also added that the Saturday Night Live star “fits in with the family.”

She added, “I think Kim is happy, she laughs, she’s more confident, Pete brings out the best in her.”

Jenner’s support for the couple isn’t the only detail the duo revealed during the show’s second season. Also in the episode, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum told her grandma, Mary Jo Shannon, a.k.a. MJ, about one time she and Davidson were hooking up.

“You know what’s so crazy?” Kardashian said. “Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours, and I was like, ‘My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,’ and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you. I know that’s creepy.”

Funnily enough, MJ was completely unfazed at hearing about her granddaughter’s sex life. “Not in the lobby?” she asked. “Not in the lobby!” Kardashian replied. “But how creepy, to think about your grandma before you have sex.”

I’m sure the rest of the season will continue to reveal more secrets about Davidson and Kardashian’s former relationship. So far, it seems like they were great for each other while it lasted!

