Madonna shows off flexibility at 64 as she lifts leg above her head

Madonna, 64, showed age is just a number in her latest Instagram snaps as the Like a Virgin hitmaker lifted her leg above her head.

The singer sported a pair of sulty thigh high boots along with tiny disco pants and a baseball style jacket.

She also wore red leather gloves matching the sporty jacket for the snaps.

Madonna then shared a picture of herself with Rockstar hitmaker Post Malone, 27, teasing a potential collaboration between the stars.

The provocative star looked ageless as she showed off her flawless complexion and signature pink hair.