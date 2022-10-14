Major cruise line crackdowns on ‘chair hogs’

The cruise ship swimming pool is one of the most popular areas for guests. But it can also create tension between passengers.

“Chair hogging” is a common practice on cruise ships and at major resort hotels around the world.

It occurs when guests throw a towel on a pool lounger to reserve it for the whole day. This is often done at the start of the day.

However, other guests often become irritated when the “hoggers” then don’t even use the lounger.

Carnival Cruise Line has recently updated its FAQs to reflect its policy for guests that hog chairs.

READ MORE: Two men arrested after choking and robbing tourists in Spain