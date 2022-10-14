Major cruise line crackdowns on ‘chair hogs’

The cruise ship swimming pool is one of the most popular areas for guests. But it can also create tension between passengers.
“Chair hogging” is a common practice on cruise ships and at major resort hotels around the world.
It occurs when guests throw a towel on a pool lounger to reserve it for the whole day. This is often done at the start of the day.
However, other guests often become irritated when the “hoggers” then don’t even use the lounger.
Carnival Cruise Line has recently updated its FAQs to reflect its policy for guests that hog chairs.
The line states: “Team members monitor sun lounge usage and if they observe a seat that contains a towel or personal belongings but appears to be unoccupied, a notification is placed on the chair indicating the current time.”
The notification is usually a piece of tape of a small sticker which is used as a visual sign that the guest is absent.
The policy ends: “If the chair remains unoccupied for 40 minutes, the contents are removed and held for the guest’s safekeeping.”
Guests’ belongings will be removed from the lounger after 40 minutes have passed if the passenger doesn’t return.
One regular cruise guest shared their advice for new passengers when it comes to dealing with “chair hogs”.
They said: “These are the people that wake up at 5am, take a towel and bag out to the pool and attempt to reserve a chair.
“Most never even use the chair and feel it is their right to reserve it for only their use.
“If you move the stuff, you can create conflict. If you tell a crew member they don’t want to move the stuff because it could lead to a bad review.
“Chair hogs know folks are on their vacation and really don’t want conflict. I used to get upset at this and now I book one of those private, adult only areas.
“I want to eliminate stress as much as possible on my cruises. If you can’t beat them, avoid them.”
While the passenger chose to avoid chair hogs, other guests said they had moved stuff from the loungers themselves.
However if guests want to avoid conflict on their cruise, it’s probably a better idea to ask a crew member.
