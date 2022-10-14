Meet the cast of the Netflix true crime series The Watcher

The Watcher is on Netflix and the eerie series follows the Brannock family as they move into their dream home. Yet their dream soon turns into a nightmare after they are taunted by an anonymous stalker. Express.co.uk has all you need to know about who is in the cast.

Who is in The Watcher?

Nora Brannock – Naomi Watts

Nora’s dream was to move into a house and raise her family close to her childhood home.

However, her dream was shattered when she discovered her family was being stalked by The Watcher.

Naomi Watts plays Nora and she is a 54-year-old British actress known for her roles in The Impossible, The Ring and Divergent.

Dean Brannock – Bobby Cannavale

Dean is Nora’s husband in the series and he struggles to get over the trauma his family endures.

He is played by Bobby Cannavale, a 52-year-old American actor known for his roles in Third Watch, Will & Grace and Boardwalk Empire.

