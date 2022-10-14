Meet the cast of the Netflix true crime series The Watcher

The Watcher is on Netflix and the eerie series follows the Brannock family as they move into their dream home. Yet their dream soon turns into a nightmare after they are taunted by an anonymous stalker. Express.co.uk has all you need to know about who is in the cast.
Who is in The Watcher?
Nora Brannock – Naomi Watts
Nora’s dream was to move into a house and raise her family close to her childhood home.
However, her dream was shattered when she discovered her family was being stalked by The Watcher.
Naomi Watts plays Nora and she is a 54-year-old British actress known for her roles in The Impossible, The Ring and Divergent.
Dean Brannock – Bobby Cannavale
Dean is Nora’s husband in the series and he struggles to get over the trauma his family endures.
He is played by Bobby Cannavale, a 52-year-old American actor known for his roles in Third Watch, Will & Grace and Boardwalk Empire.
READ MORE: Derek and Maria Broaddus speak out about how The Watcher changed lives
Pearl – Mia Farrow
Pearl is one of the neighbours in the area and she is played by Mia Farrow, a 77-year-old American actress.
The star, who was once married to Frank Sinatra, is known for her roles in Rosemary’s Baby and Hannah and Her Sisters.
She comes from a famous family and her younger sister is author and film producer Prudence Farrow.
Theodora – Noma Dumezweni
Theodora is played by Noma Dumezweni, a 53-year-old British actress known for her theatre roles.
She is recognised for her appearance in A Raisin in the Sun, and as Hermione Granger in the original West End run of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
READ MORE: The Watcher who inspired Netflix series has never been identified
Mo – Margo Martindale
Mo is played by Margo Martindale, a 71-year-old American actress known for playing Mags Bennett in Justified.
The star is also known for her theatre roles and is recognised for her performance in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.
She has been married to musician Bill Boals since 1986 and they have a daughter together.
Karen Calhoun – Jennifer Coolidge
Karen is played by Jennifer Coolidge, a 61-year-old American actress known for her comedic roles.
She played Stifler’s Mom in the American Pie film series and Paulette Bonafonté Parcelle in Legally Blonde.
As for her TV roles, she starred in The White Lotus and Joey.
READ MORE: Hamza Yassin speaks out on Strictly Come Dancing exit
Other guest stars in the series include Christopher McDonald, Michael Nouri and Isabel Gravitt.
Joining the Netflix thriller is Henry Hunter Hall, Luke David Blumm as Carter Brannock and Joe Mantello.
The true story first takes place in June 2014, when Derek and Maria Broaddus were preparing to move with their three children into the dream house.
They bought the home for $1.3 million and when they arrived, Derek found a strange welcome letter in the mailbox addressed to the new occupant.
The Watcher is on Netflix now.
Source link