Netflix fans want to know if there will be a season 2 of The Watcher

The Watcher tells the disturbing true story of a married couple who are stalked in their new home as they begin to receive disturbing ominous letters. The Netflix drama has only just come out on Netflix and yet, fans are already keen to know what the future will look like for the series. Here’s everything there is to know about The Watcher and if there is a second season on the way.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from The Watcher.

Will there be a season 2 of The Watcher?

The Watcher made its debut on Thursday, October 13, on Netflix, with all seven episodes coming out in one go.

While the show has already proved to be a hit with subscribers, sadly this is the end of the story.

The Watcher is billed as a limited series which means the writers created the season with just one series in mind and no follow-up.

So it is very unlikely that there will be any more new episodes to come from The Watcher.

READ MORE: Jeremy Vine live-streamed lettuce sparks uproar ‘Disgraceful’