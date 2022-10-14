Netflix fans want to know if there will be a season 2 of The Watcher

The Watcher tells the disturbing true story of a married couple who are stalked in their new home as they begin to receive disturbing ominous letters. The Netflix drama has only just come out on Netflix and yet, fans are already keen to know what the future will look like for the series. Here’s everything there is to know about The Watcher and if there is a second season on the way.
WARNING: This article contains spoilers from The Watcher.
Will there be a season 2 of The Watcher?
The Watcher made its debut on Thursday, October 13, on Netflix, with all seven episodes coming out in one go.
While the show has already proved to be a hit with subscribers, sadly this is the end of the story.
The Watcher is billed as a limited series which means the writers created the season with just one series in mind and no follow-up.
So it is very unlikely that there will be any more new episodes to come from The Watcher.
READ MORE: Jeremy Vine live-streamed lettuce sparks uproar ‘Disgraceful’
This hasn’t stopped other networks and platforms from furthering a story in the past, however.
Big Little Lies, Mare of Eastown and The White Lotus were all limited series that were given an unexpected renewal due to their popularity.
But The Watcher is actually based on a true story that was published in a New York Magazine article in 2019.
The real-life couple bought their dream property in 2014 but left after a string of mysterious letters detailed how the new owners were being watched.
It was revealed though that this wasn’t true with Theodora’s daughter confirming this to be the case at her funeral.
She said that she wanted to put herself in the story to give Dean and Nora some form of conclusion so they wouldn’t continue to obsess over the Watcher’s identity.
The series is left on an unusual note as it isn’t clearly stated who the Watcher is, leaving it to be a mystery.
It is strongly hinted, however, that it is the Westfield Preservation Society, made up of Pearl (Mia Farrow), Jasper (Terry Kinney) and John Graff (Joe Mantello), even though the real-life Watcher was never found.
The Watcher was co-created by Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy who is known for shows like American Horror Story, Glee, Nip/Tuck, 9-1-1 and Ratched.
Most recently, Murphy has worked on the Netflix drama Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
According to Deadline, Monster has become Netflix’s second-biggest series in the English language.
The Watcher is available to watch on Netflix.
Source link