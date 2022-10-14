Netflix Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Netflix Inc.
NFLX,
slid 1.08% to $230.00 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index
SPX,
falling 2.37% to 3,583.07 and Dow Jones Industrial Average
DJIA,
falling 1.34% to 29,634.83. The stock’s fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Netflix Inc. closed $470.99 below its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.
The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Friday, as Amazon.com Inc.
AMZN,
fell 5.00% to $106.90, Walt Disney Co.
DIS,
fell 2.27% to $94.45, and Comcast Corp. Cl A
CMCSA,
fell 0.60% to $30.05. Trading volume (14.9 M) eclipsed its 50-day average volume of 9.5 M.
Editor’s Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.
