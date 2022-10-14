Netflix Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Netflix Inc.

NFLX,

-1.08%

slid 1.08% to $230.00 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

-2.37%

falling 2.37% to 3,583.07 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-1.34%

falling 1.34% to 29,634.83. The stock’s fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Netflix Inc. closed $470.99 below its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Friday, as Amazon.com Inc.

AMZN,

-5.00%

fell 5.00% to $106.90, Walt Disney Co.

DIS,

-2.27%

fell 2.27% to $94.45, and Comcast Corp. Cl A

CMCSA,

-0.60%

fell 0.60% to $30.05. Trading volume (14.9 M) eclipsed its 50-day average volume of 9.5 M.



Editor’s Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.