Nicola Adam’s partner Ella hits back over lingerie breastfeeding pic

Yes, I’m feeding my child but that doesn’t then extinguish my sexuality. The two are not interchangeable, they co-exist,” she went on.

“Everyone is entitled to an opinion but we don’t have to agree. Yes, I’m wearing sexy lingerie, but that doesn’t erase everything else about me.”

Ella, whose Instagram profile challenges that she is “unapologetically me”, shared her comments with more than 28,000 followers.

Some fans praised her for “normalising” breast-feeding, but then argued her sexy self-presentation “undermined” her message about the importance of being a mother.