Categories
Canada

Oilsands group pledges to spend $16.5B on carbon capture project by 2030 | CBC News


Canada’s biggest oilsands producers say they will spend $16.5 billion before 2030 on the first stage of a massive proposed carbon capture and storage facility near Cold Lake, Alta.

The Pathways Alliance, a consortium of the country’s six largest oilsands companies, says preliminary work on the proposed project is well underway.

The group has not yet made a decision to go ahead with the project, which would capture CO2 emissions from more than 20 oilsands facilities in northern Alberta and store them safely underground, delivering an estimated 10 million tonnes of emissions reductions per year.

But it says it has already completed pre-engineering work and is consulting with Indigenous communities along the route of the proposed 400-km pipeline that will carry captured CO2 to the storage hub.

The Pathways group also says it is also in talks with the federal and provincial government and will begin construction once “the necessary financial and regulatory conditions are in place.”

Oilsands companies have earned record profits in 2022 due to sky-high oil prices. Critics say companies should be using the windfall to move faster on decarbonization projects.



Source link

The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Founded in 1941, CBC News is Canada's publicly owned news and information service. We are rooted in every region of the country and report on Canada and the world to provide a Canadian perspective on news and current affairs.

Our mission is to inform, to reveal, to contribute to the understanding of issues of public interest and to encourage citizens to participate in our free and democratic society.

We have journalists stationed in over 40 cities across Canada. We also have bureaus in London, Beijing, Washington, New York City, Los Angeles and Moscow.

CBC News uses pop-up bureaus as well, with reporters who fly in when a story occurs beyond our existing bureaus.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.