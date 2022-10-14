O’Sullivan takes aim at snooker bosses and vows to ‘do his own thing’

“I think being in a snooker room, a dark room, playing as most snooker players do for five-six hours a day… they don’t talk, they don’t communicate, it’s a lonely life on the tour,” he added. “I think that for all but a handful of players, it’s a real struggle.

“I love the sport, I love playing it. But I could equally love playing tennis and golf and driving a Formula 1 car.

“So I would always steer my kid to choose a sport that they could equally get as much love out of, but yet probably have a better time, a better life and enjoy it more.”