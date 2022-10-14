Phil Foden: Manchester City attacker extends contract until 2027

Phil Foden has signed a contract extension with Manchester City until 2027 and the club are confident he can become one of the best players in the world.

The City academy graduate is a key first-team player for Pep Guardiola, who has started him in all nine Premier League games this season, with the England international scoring in his last three games, including a hat-trick against Manchester United.

Foden joined Man City’s youth system aged nine and has won the PFA Young Player of the Year award for the past two seasons.

The City attacker is a likely starter this Sunday when his side take on great rivals Liverpool, live on Sky Sports.

Foden says signing this new deal is “a dream come true”.

“It’s hard to put into words how happy I am to have signed this contract,” he said.

“It’s a dream come true.



“I have been a City fan all my life. I’ve trained here for so many years and I’ve even been a ballboy. I love this club so much, so to know I am going to be a part of it until 2027 feels amazing.

“I’ve improved a lot in recent years and so much of that is down to Pep and his staff, who guide me every single day on the training field. Working with them gives me the best chance of improving even more and becoming the best player I can be.

“With the squad we have here, I feel I can keep learning and winning trophies. Those are the two most important things to me.

Phil Foden celebrates with the match ball after Man City’s 6-3 derby win over Man Utd





“I want to thank every single person at City because without them I would not be where I am today. All the Academy coaches I worked with, all the players I’ve played with and everyone who works behind the scenes. It’s an honour to be part of this football club.”

Director of football Txiki Begiristain added: “We are all so proud of Phil and what he has achieved already – but we know there is so much more to come.

“His natural talent and ability are obvious, but his hard work, professionalism and dedication make him really special. He loves football more than anything and his desire to improve is really incredible.

“We feel he can progress further and become even better than he is today. By signing this contract, he now has stability and can focus absolutely everything on becoming one of the best players in the world, which we feel he can be.”

