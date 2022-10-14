Phillip Schofield shares love for Holly as she ‘sneaks out of NTAs’

Phillip Schofield, 60, and his co-star Holly Willoughby, 41, were booed as they collected their Best Daytime show gong at the NTAs last night. It was reported that shortly after, Holly “sneaked” out the building, leaving Phillip to declare his love for the presenter via social media in the early hours of this morning.
Phillip took to Instagram in the early hours this morning to share a heartfelt message dedicated to Holly and the This Morning team.
He used a picture of Holly and himself when they took to the stage last night to accept their award, which has sparked backlash this year.
Phillip said in view of his three million Instagram followers: “I love you @hollywilloughby and our entire @thismorning family.
“Thank YOU for every single vote ‘cos we love you the most.”
This Morning has won at the NTAs every year recently, but this time, their triumph was met with controversy after the presenters were at the centre of the ‘queue-gate’ drama.
The This Morning presenters were accused of skipping the queue to see the Queen lying-in-state, which they both denied.
Holly and Phil faced considerable backlash, with a petition to have the presenters removed from This Morning reaching over 73,000 signatures.
The This Morning duo were compared to England’s former captain David Beckham who waited in line for almost 14 hours, despite being offered a pass by an MP to jump the queue.
Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid also queued for seven hours with her mother to see the late Queen’s coffin.
Holly and Phil have not commented on the matter since issuing a statement on This Morning in which they insisted they “did not skip the queue”.
This Morning defended the presenters at the time, saying: “Hello everyone, we would like to clarify something.We asked Phillip and Holly to be part of a film for this Tuesday’s programme.
“They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state – but instead were there in a professional capacity as part of the world’s media to report on the event.
