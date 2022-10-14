Phillip Schofield shares love for Holly as she ‘sneaks out of NTAs’

Phillip Schofield, 60, and his co-star Holly Willoughby, 41, were booed as they collected their Best Daytime show gong at the NTAs last night. It was reported that shortly after, Holly “sneaked” out the building, leaving Phillip to declare his love for the presenter via social media in the early hours of this morning.

Phillip took to Instagram in the early hours this morning to share a heartfelt message dedicated to Holly and the This Morning team.

He used a picture of Holly and himself when they took to the stage last night to accept their award, which has sparked backlash this year.

Phillip said in view of his three million Instagram followers: “I love you @hollywilloughby and our entire @thismorning family.

“Thank YOU for every single vote ‘cos we love you the most.”

