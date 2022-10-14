Recent driving law changes could lead to ‘greener’ motoring

Motoring experts have stressed that the recent changes made to the Highway Code could lead to “greener” motoring. Several new driving laws have been introduced this year that could affect motorists this autumn. Drivers should always remain up to date with the current rules as failure to observe them could result in fines and penalty points.

One of the biggest changes that has been implemented throught the year involves Low-emission zones.

As these zones become more common around the country, drivers need to check that they have taken all the necessary steps to avoid a fine if they are entering one.

Motorists should check that their vehicle meets the emission standards of these zones, or that they have paid the low-emissions fee before entering.

If drivers don’t pay the fee they could be risking a fine of up to £500. Bradford low emission zone started charging from September 26.

