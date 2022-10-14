Ringo Starr cancels national tour after health update





Overnight Ringo Starr announced that the rest of his North American Tour had been called off after he had fallen ill. The drummer from The Beatles, who is 82-years-old, posted an update on his Twitter account where he revealed he had contracted Covid for the second time this month.

Starr announced on his Twitter account: “I’m sure you’ll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid the rest of the tour is off I send you peace and love Ringo.” He followed up his message with a string of positive and fun emojis. The singer was due to roam many US states over the course of the next few months, including Michigan, Minnesota, and all the way up to Canada. Instead, the called-off tour will likely be postponed – but no news of when these might be have surfaced just yet. His fans instantly began calling for him to get back on his feet quickly.

One wrote: “Hoping for a swift recovery!” Another added: “Well, I wanted to see you in San Jose this year. Praying for your good health and if the Universe sends you my way, here in San Francisco, I would be very happy. For now. Love and Peace.” A third agreed: “Peace and Love–Hope you feel better, Ringo! Ginger tea will help to make it more bearable, I promise. Don’t worry-the drums & fans will be right there whenever you are ready! Love ya Xo.” Ringo has not had any luck this month, as this positive test follows a diagnosis of COVID-19 from earlier this month, as well. Read more: John Lennon raged over George Harrison’s Yoko Ono insult

Ringo wrote: “On the road again I will see you in Seattle on Tuesday the 11th Portland Wednesday I am negative peace and love everybody thanks for waiting. Ringo.” The drummer had previously admitted he was very cautious about catching the respiratory disease. He said: “Since last March, I’ve left the house … six times? You’ve got to help protect yourself if you can.” He also added that he had previously been irritated by being forced to cancel previous tours. “I was really p****d off,” he said. “I had two tours I had to let go of, and I’ve already canceled the May/June one this year because I don’t think it’ll be safe. And that’s it. Living in the now.” (sic)

Ringo added that he was sad about missing out on physically touching his friends and family. “There’s not a lot of hugging and I’m a big hugger,” he said. “But you’ve got to stop all that lately,” The star was due to hit the road and perform songs from his new record, EP3.