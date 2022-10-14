Robbie Coltrane tells Harry Potter fans he ‘won’t be here’ in sad clip

Robbie, who looked sad, tried to manage a smile as he added: “The legacy of the movies is that my children’s generation will show them to their children … So you could be watching it in 50 year’s time, easily … I’ll not be here, sadly … but Hagrid will, yes.”

The nearly two-hour special, saw actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson spoke of Robbie being full of fun on set as they recalled filming at Warner Bros. studio in Leavesden.

Behind-the-scenes footage from the eight films was also shown throughout the special.

Fans have since flocked to social media following the news of Robbie’s death as they offere condolence messages.